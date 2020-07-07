Seven Hizb ut-Tahrir Terror Suspects Detained in Crimea - FSB

Seven members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terror group (banned in Russia) were detained in Crimea for propaganda and recruitment activities, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Seven members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terror group (banned in Russia) were detained in Crimea for propaganda and recruitment activities, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"The activity of the cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization was suppressed in the Republic of Crimea, three leaders and four ordinary active participants were detained," the FSB said.

According to the investigators, the detainees were spreading terrorist ideology among Crimean residents and recruited Crimean Muslims into the group's ranks.

Prohibited propaganda materials were seized during the searches and criminal proceedings have been launched.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international, pan-Islamic, radical organization, outlawed in China, Egypt, Germany, Russia, Turkey and several other countries. It is active in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Syria and Tunisia, among other states. The activity of the group is aimed at the reestablishment of the Islamic Caliphate to unite the Muslim community.