Seven Houses In Russia's Belgorod Region Damaged By Ukrainian Shelling - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Seven Houses in Russia's Belgorod Region Damaged by Ukrainian Shelling - Governor

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Seven houses were damaged by Ukrainian projectiles in the Belgorod region in the southwest of Russia, prompting the local authorities to relocate residents to hotels, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"We assessed the damage. A total of seven houses were damaged, and several houses had minor damage in the yards. Residents of some damaged houses were relocated to hotels in Belgorod. We will help restore houses - a number of Belgorod businesses have already offered their help. We will not leave people," Gladkov said in a statement.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of the Belgorod region shelling by the Ukrainian troops.

According to investigative materials, as a result of direct hits, two Russian citizens and one child were injured, one building was destroyed, and eight buildings and one car were damaged.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

