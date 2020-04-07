UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Houthis Killed, 15 Injured In Clashes With Yemeni Gov't Forces In Taiz - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:36 PM

Seven Houthis Killed, 15 Injured in Clashes With Yemeni Gov't Forces in Taiz - Reports

Seven members of the Houthi rebel movement have been killed, and 15 others injured in violent clashes with the Yemeni government forces in the southwestern province of Taiz, the official Yemeni news agency SABA reported on Tuesday, citing a military source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Seven members of the Houthi rebel movement have been killed, and 15 others injured in violent clashes with the Yemeni government forces in the southwestern province of Taiz, the official Yemeni news agency SABA reported on Tuesday, citing a military source.

"The army was able to repel heavy attacks of the Houthis after violent clashes lasted for hours. As a result, seven Houthi militia were killed, and 15 others were injured," the source said.

According to the source, the Houthi rebels also attacked residential areas in the west of the province's central city of Taiz.

Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels also shelled the women's prison in Taiz on Sunday.

According to local news outlets, at least six female inmates have died and 15 were injured.

In response to the attack, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that the attack's organizers had breached international humanitarian law and committed a war crime.

The city of Taiz is one of the current flashpoints in the long-running conflict between the Houthis and the government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition has conducted operations in Yemen against the Houthis since 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army United Nations Yemen Died Women Sunday 2015 Government

Recent Stories

ICT, CDA installs three disinfectant walkthrough g ..

5 minutes ago

US to Start Strategic Dialogue With Iraq in Mid-Ju ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tribute to Dr Qadir Soomro

5 minutes ago

Wildlife dept to conduct corona test of employees, ..

5 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister visits Wali Khan University's qu ..

5 minutes ago

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.