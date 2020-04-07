(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Seven members of the Houthi rebel movement have been killed, and 15 others injured in violent clashes with the Yemeni government forces in the southwestern province of Taiz, the official Yemeni news agency SABA reported on Tuesday, citing a military source.

"The army was able to repel heavy attacks of the Houthis after violent clashes lasted for hours. As a result, seven Houthi militia were killed, and 15 others were injured," the source said.

According to the source, the Houthi rebels also attacked residential areas in the west of the province's central city of Taiz.

Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels also shelled the women's prison in Taiz on Sunday.

According to local news outlets, at least six female inmates have died and 15 were injured.

In response to the attack, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that the attack's organizers had breached international humanitarian law and committed a war crime.

The city of Taiz is one of the current flashpoints in the long-running conflict between the Houthis and the government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition has conducted operations in Yemen against the Houthis since 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.