Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Seven in 10 Black US Adults Know People Abused by Police Compared to 4 in 10 Whites - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Some 71 percent of African-Americans say they know "some" or "a lot of" people who were treated unfairly by the police, double the percentage for White US adults and higher than other racial and ethnic groups, a Gallup Poll revealed on Monday.

"Previously released Gallup data found that Black Americans are much less likely than Americans in general to say that their personal experiences with police were positive," a press release explaining the poll said. "Gallup's latest findings extend those personal experiences to include people's secondary exposure to negative encounters with law enforcement through their personal acquaintances."

Just 34 percent of white US adults reported knowing "a lot" or "some" people who had been treated poorly by police.

Among other minorities, 51 percent of Asians and 48 percent of Hispanics interviewed said the same, the release said.

The percentages of young Black adults who say they know some or a lot of people who were treated unfairly by the police, sent to jail unfairly or stayed in jail because they did not have enough money for bail are all more than twice the national averages, according to the release.

The May 25 death of George Floyd triggered more than two months of nationwide protests against police brutality, a reaction to killings of unarmed African American suspects that have become common in recent years.

