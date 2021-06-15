Seven in 10 Canadians Oppose Sharing Vaccines Until National Program Complete - Poll

More than two-thirds of Canadians oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise at the Group of Seven (G7) summit to donate 13 million doses of surplus coronavirus vaccines to other nations until everyone in Canada is inoculated, a poll said on Monday

"Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (72 percent) are of the opinion that until all willing residents 12 years of age and older have received their jabs, the country should focus its efforts at home rather than abroad," the poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) found.

Just over half of Canadians, or 54 percent, have some level of concern about becoming sick with COVID-19 which is the lowest mark since June 2020 and less than one-in-five, 18 percent remained very concerned, the poll found.

"Fifty one percent say that the [Canadian] Federal government has done a good job of securing COVID-19 doses. But politics deeply colors opinion: seven-in-ten past CPC [Conservative Party of Canada] voters disagree, while at least 62 per cent of all other federal party voters agree," ARI said.

Younger Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 are slightly more likely to say the time has come to start sharing vaccines with the developing world, but that figure was still 0nly 25 percent within the age group, the poll said.