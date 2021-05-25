UrduPoint.com
Seven In 10 Teachers In S.Korea Deem Masks Impair Kids' Language Development - Reports

Some 75% of teachers in childcare centers in South Korea believe that mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered language development opportunities for toddlers, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Some 75% of teachers in childcare centers in South Korea believe that mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered language development opportunities for toddlers, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a poll.

The survey among 709 daycare teachers in the greater Seoul area was conducted by the nonprofit World Without Worries About Shadow education and lawmaker Jung Choun-sook of the ruling Democratic Party.

Not only that, 77% admit that the pandemic reduced children's chance of bodily developing, while 63.

7% opine that lockdowns increased stress and violent behavior among children.

In addition, 55.5% held that COVID-19 increased the incidence of timidity and challenges in adapting to formal and peer-related problems.

Responding to issues such as this, the OECD recommends that the government's pandemic measures must ensure that children have access to physical and mental health services.

