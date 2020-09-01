Seven in 10 US Adults Back 2nd COVID-19 Payment of at Least $900 - Gallup Poll

Seventy percent of voting-age Americans want the US government to provide a second one-time COVID-19 relief check of at least $900, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

"Support for setting maximum payments at $900 or more is high among both Democrats and Republicans. Two-thirds of Democrats who support an additional EIP (68 percent) think each qualified adult should receive $900 or more. A majority of Republicans (60 percent) and independents (65 percent) who support this policy also believe that the payments should be $900 or more," a press release explaining the poll said.

The poll shows widespread support for a second major relief package in addition to the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act amid a continuing deadlock between Congress and the Trump administration as lawmakers return to Washington from an August recess, the release said.

The CARES Act provided $1,400 for eligible adults and $2,400 for couples.

The poll also attempted to gauge support for expanded unemployment benefits similar to the $600 weekly subsidy that expired in July - a program that faced criticism for discouraging jobless workers from seeking employment because it was too generous.

The vast majority of respondents indicated a desire to return to work, and their willingness to do so varied little when they were presented with different hypothetical levels of additional Federal unemployment benefits, the release said.

Those asked about receiving the highest weekly benefit now under consideration ($450) were just as likely to say they are very likely to return to their previous job (52 percent) as those asked about receiving a smaller additional weekly benefit of $150 (54 percent), the release added.