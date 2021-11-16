UrduPoint.com

Seven In 10 US Adults Expect Second Pandemic During Lifetime - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

Seven in 10 US Adults Expect Second Pandemic During Lifetime - Poll

Seventy percent of Americans fear a second pandemic in their lifetimes, with less than half confident that the US will be fully prepared to mount an effective response, a Morning Consult poll said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Seventy percent of Americans fear a second pandemic in their lifetimes, with less than half confident that the US will be fully prepared to mount an effective response, a Morning Consult poll said on Tuesday.

"New Morning Consult polling indicates the issue remains top of mind for the American public: 70 percent of adults are concerned about another pandemic happening in their lifetime, while just 47 percent think the country will be prepared to handle the public health impact of another health crisis of COVID-19's magnitude," a press release explaining the poll said.

Despite the skepticism, a 62% majority believe the US government response to the next pandemic will improve due to lessons learned from COVID-19, the findings show.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed cracks in the country's public health infrastructure, and healthcare advocacy groups say now is the time to invest in shoring up data systems that can help alert officials to emerging outbreaks and stop them from becoming pandemics, the release added.

The survey of 2,200 US adults was conducted November 3-5, according to the release.

Related Topics

Alert November From Government Top

Recent Stories

BISE Larkana to announces HSC Part-II annual resul ..

BISE Larkana to announces HSC Part-II annual result on Wednesday

54 seconds ago
 20 acres of KWSB's land vacated from land mafia

20 acres of KWSB's land vacated from land mafia

56 seconds ago
 Welfare of policemen top priority: SP

Welfare of policemen top priority: SP

58 seconds ago
 Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pil ..

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

4 minutes ago
 Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Adve ..

Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Advertising - Study

4 minutes ago
 US Homeland Security Says May Impose Discipline on ..

US Homeland Security Says May Impose Discipline on Border Agents for Horse Patro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.