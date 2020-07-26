Seven Injured as Car Rams Into Crowd in Berlin, Driver Detained - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) A car rammed into a crowd in the German capital on Sunday morning, leaving at least seven people injured, the city's firefighter service said.

The vehicle slid off the road and drove onto a sidewalk near Hardenbergplatz in the Charlottenburg district.

"Seven individuals have been injured, three of them seriously," the firefighter service wrote on Twitter.

Sixty firefighters are working on the scene. Rescue helicopters are also involved.

The driver has been detained, the Berlin police said.

"At the moment, there is no indication that he acted from political or religious motives," they tweeted, noting that the investigation is underway.