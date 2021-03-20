(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) At least seven people have been injured as a result of the earthquake that hit the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Miyagi, NHK reported on Saturday, citing the national fire department.

According to the broadcaster, the victims, most of whom elderly, sustained mild injuries when falling or hit by falling furniture. No injuries are life-threatening.

At the moment, there has no been data on victims from other areas affected by the quake.

According to the country's meteorological service, the quakes were registered at 6.09 p.m. local time (09:09 GMT) and were about 37 miles (almost 60 kilometers) deep underwater. As a precautionary measure, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning but lifted it shortly after.

The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reported, with chandeliers swinging indoors and lampposts swaying out in the streets.