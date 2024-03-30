Seven injured when United Airlines flight diverted to New York due to turbulence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A flight from Tel Aviv, Israel made an unscheduled landing in New York due to high winds and turbulence, with seven passengers suffering minor injuries, officials said late Friday.

United Airlines Flight 85 from Tel Aviv touched down at New York Stewart International Airport instead of Newark, New Jersey at 6:45 pm (2245GMT), according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The injured passengers, reporting symptoms such as nausea, motion sickness, and chest discomfort, were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation, said Michael Bigg, chief of operations for New Windsor Emergency Medical Services.

The Boeing 787 was carrying 319 passengers at the time of the incident, he added.

The plane later resumed its journey to Newark Liberty International Airport, said United Airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the incident.