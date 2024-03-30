Open Menu

Seven Injured When United Airlines Flight Diverted To New York Due To Turbulence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Seven injured when United Airlines flight diverted to New York due to turbulence

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A flight from Tel Aviv, Israel made an unscheduled landing in New York due to high winds and turbulence, with seven passengers suffering minor injuries, officials said late Friday.

United Airlines Flight 85 from Tel Aviv touched down at New York Stewart International Airport instead of Newark, New Jersey at 6:45 pm (2245GMT), according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The injured passengers, reporting symptoms such as nausea, motion sickness, and chest discomfort, were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation, said Michael Bigg, chief of operations for New Windsor Emergency Medical Services.

The Boeing 787 was carrying 319 passengers at the time of the incident, he added.

The plane later resumed its journey to Newark Liberty International Airport, said United Airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Windsor Newark New York From Airport

Recent Stories

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

12 minutes ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

1 hour ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

4 hours ago
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

13 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

13 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

13 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

13 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

13 hours ago

More Stories From World