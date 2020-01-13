Seven prisoners with links to the Taliban movement have escaped from a prison in the southeastern Afghan province of Paktia, provincial governor's spokesman Abdullah Hasrat told Sputnik on Monday

"Seven prisoners escaped from the prison at around 8 p.m. last night [15:30 GMT] and investigations have begun," Hasrat told Sputnik.

Hasrat said that an investigative team had started looking into how the inmates had managed to escape from Paktia's central prison, located in the provincial capital of Gardez.

Meanwhile, some sources claim that 23 prisoners had fled jail.

The Taliban admitted that seven guerrilla fighters had escaped from the Paktia prison, and Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid revealed their Names in a statement.

The Taliban also said its allies had all been taken to a safe place.