Seven Iraqi Provinces Suspend Work of State Institutions Due to Sandstorm - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The authorities of Baghdad and six other Iraqi provinces suspended on Monday the work of state institutions due to a severe sandstorm that hit the central, southern and northern parts of the country, media reported.

According to the Shafaq news agency, in addition to Baghdad, the same measure was introduced in Kirkuk, Diyala, Babil, Wasit, Najaf and Al Diwaniyah to protect people from the dust storm that began on Sunday evening.

Due to poor visibility, the Iraqi government also decided to suspend all flights from Baghdad and Najaf international airports.

Schools and universities in seven provinces postponed exams.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi health and electricity ministries announced a state of emergency in the country, with Health Minister Hani al-Aqabi urging authorities in all provinces to take the necessary steps to protect residents.

Sandstorms have been hitting Iraq for over a month, causing serious health damage to the population. After one of the most powerful storms in early May, over 5,000 people reported symptoms, which included choking, and one patient died.