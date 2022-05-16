UrduPoint.com

Seven Iraqi Provinces Suspend Work Of State Institutions Due To Sandstorm - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Seven Iraqi Provinces Suspend Work of State Institutions Due to Sandstorm - Reports

The authorities of Baghdad and six other Iraqi provinces suspended on Monday the work of state institutions due to a severe sandstorm that hit the central, southern and northern parts of the country, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The authorities of Baghdad and six other Iraqi provinces suspended on Monday the work of state institutions due to a severe sandstorm that hit the central, southern and northern parts of the country, media reported.

According to the Shafaq news agency, in addition to Baghdad, the same measure was introduced in Kirkuk, Diyala, Babil, Wasit, Najaf and Al Diwaniyah to protect people from the dust storm that began on Sunday evening.

Due to poor visibility, the Iraqi government also decided to suspend all flights from Baghdad and Najaf international airports.

Schools and universities in seven provinces postponed exams.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi health and electricity ministries announced a state of emergency in the country, with Health Minister Hani al-Aqabi urging authorities in all provinces to take the necessary steps to protect residents.

Sandstorms have been hitting Iraq for over a month, causing serious health damage to the population. After one of the most powerful storms in early May, over 5,000 people reported symptoms, which included choking, and one patient died.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Poor Iraq Died Kirkuk Baghdad Same May Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

6 minutes ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security to Imr ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security to Imran Khan

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs wheat procurement by pro ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs wheat procurement by provinces to be done by June 1

9 minutes ago
 District Admn organizes heatstroke awareness camps ..

District Admn organizes heatstroke awareness camps in city

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.