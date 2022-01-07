Seven Kazakh Police Officers Injured During Operation in Aktobe - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

Seven Kazakh police officers were injured during the special operation on liberation of the local government building in the Kazakh city of Aktobe, the state-run TV channel Khabar 24 reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Seven Kazakh police officers were injured during the special operation on liberation of the local government building in the Kazakh city of Aktobe, the state-run tv channel Khabar 24 reported on Friday.

Several people were arrested. The building's territory was fenced off and reinforced with military vehicles, the broadcaster added.