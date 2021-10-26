UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed, 1 Injured In Stabbing Attack Near China's Wuhan - Local Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:21 PM

A man attacked passers-by with a knife, killing seven and injuring one in a suburb of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the local police said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) A man attacked passers-by with a knife, killing seven and injuring one in a suburb of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the local police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Caidian district overnight Tuesday, the police said, noting that the attacker initially killed five and injured another one and later stabbed two more dead.

The suspect, a 39-year-old male, jumped off a bridge into the Yangtze River in a bid to flee from police.

The police have not arrested the attacker yet, nor is his body found.

