Seven Killed, 6 Injured In Rebel Attack In DR Congo - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:46 PM

At least seven people were killed and six others were injured in an attack by rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) eastern province of North Kivu, media reported on Wednesday

According to the Actualite news portal, the attack took place on Tuesday evening near the city of Beni and could have been organized by militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group. Two servicemen were among those injured.

The military shootout with the rebels reportedly lasted for several hours. According to the news outlet, many residents moved closer to the city center overnight. As of Wednesday morning, the situation remained tense.

The DRC has long been fighting against the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the Ugandan government and eventually expanded into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent incidents of violence in both Uganda and the DRC.

In 2017, the rebels swore allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia). In April 2019, the IS for the first time claimed responsibility for an attack in the republic, when the ADF attacked the barracks of the DRC's armed forces and members of the UN Stabilization Mission.

