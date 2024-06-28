Open Menu

Seven Killed As Train Collides With Bus In Slovakia

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Seven killed as train collides with bus in Slovakia

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Seven people were killed and five others injured Thursday when a passenger train and bus collided at a railway crossing in southern Slovakia, rescuers said.

The crash occurred just after 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) near the southwestern town of Nove Zamky, the CTK news agency reported.

Railway spokeswoman Vladimira Bahylova told AFP the Eurocity train had been headed from Prague to Budapest.

"Seven people suffered injuries incompatible with life," the Slovak rescue service said, updating a previous toll of six dead.

"Five people were injured," it added on Facebook.

Petra Klimesova, a spokeswoman of the rescue services, told AFP the injured required "immediate medical assistance".

Bahylova said the driver of the train "suffered burns because the locomotive caught on fire".

She said the collision occurred at a railway crossing that was protected by barriers and was equipped with light signals.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok later travelled to the scene of the incident.

He told reporters it was not clear whether the cause was a technical or human failure.

Local media published video footage of passengers carrying luggage alongside a train partially in flames, as thick grey smoke rose to the sky.

Passenger Katarina Molnarova, who recorded the video, told AFP that she "felt and heard a crash and a bang" just as the train left the Nove Zamky station.

"After a couple of minutes we were able to get off... We saw that the frontal part of the train was on fire," said the 43-year-old cosmetician from the southern town of Sturovo.

"There was no screaming or panicking... We grabbed our luggage and walked to the road... I saw parts of the bus that had been scattered upon impact."

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Interior Minister Facebook Driver Road Prague Budapest Slovakia Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

1 hour ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

10 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

11 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

11 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

11 hours ago
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

11 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

11 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

11 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

11 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

11 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World