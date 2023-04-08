Close
Seven Killed As Truck Crashes Into Pedestrians In Kenya - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Seven Killed as Truck Crashes Into Pedestrians in Kenya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Seven people were killed after a truck crashed into pedestrians and parked motorbikes in the Kenyan town of Migori near the border with Tanzania on Saturday morning, local media reported.

Six adults, including the truck driver, and one seven-year-old minor were killed on the spot, the Kenya News Agency reported, citing Migori police commander Mark Wanjala. Three other victims were hospitalized in critical condition, according to the news outlet.

Meanwhile, other media reports suggest that the deadly crash killed at least 10 people and injured 10 others.

The truck was carrying bags of rice from the capital of Nairobi to the border town of Isibania and was riding at a high speed when the driver lost control of the brakes, plowing into pedestrians and parked motorbikes at around 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Saturday morning, the Kenya News Agency said.

Witnesses told local media that the driver attempted to alert the pedestrians just before the crash by flashing the headlights and repeatedly honking the vehicle's horn.

