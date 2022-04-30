UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed, Five Injured In Nigeria Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 04:24 PM

Seven people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Nigeria's southwestern state of Ogun on Friday, local authorities said

Ahmed Umar, a sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, told reporters that a bus driver lost control of his vehicle, which rammed into a moving truck head-on along an expressway.

"A total of 16 people, 15 of them male adults, were involved in the accident," Umar said, adding that five men were injured, while six men and one woman died in the mishap.

The survivors were transferred to a nearby hospital.

The sector commander described the crash as avoidable, if the bus driver had not sped excessively on the slippery highway, as it was raining at the time of the accident.

He warned motorists not to overspeed or drive recklessly, so as to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.

