Seven Killed, Four Missing After Ship Catches Fire In Indonesia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) At least seven people, including children, have been killed and four remain missing after a ship caught fire in waters near Southeast Sulawesi province in Indonesia, the head of communication for media at the national search and rescue office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua news Agency on Saturday.

The incident took place in the waters off Bokori Island after the vessel left from a port city of Kendari.

"The incident started with appearance of fire in the engine room. The crews of the ship tried to extinguish it but failed. The fire kept getting bigger. Consequently, passengers jumped into the water," Latief said.

Another ship helped to extinguish the blaze. All in all, 61 people were rescued by local sailors.

