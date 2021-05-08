UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Killed In Avalanches In Southeastern France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:34 PM

Seven Killed in Avalanches in Southeastern France - Reports

Seven people are dead after two avalanches came down in the French Alps in the Savoie department on Saturday, national media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Seven people are dead after two avalanches came down in the French Alps in the Savoie department on Saturday, national media reported.

The first accident happened near the Col du Galibier mountain pass in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region in southeastern France. A high mountain rescue squad of the national gendarmerie, two helicopters and service dogs arrived at the scene of the incident, the local authorities said. According to them, the avalanche hit two tourist groups.

"It is estimated that four people died, search operation is underway to make sure there is no one else under the snow," the prefecture said on Twitter.

The France Bleu radio station reported that the tourists were 39 to 75 years old. One person survived the avalanche and was hospitalized in a state of severe shock, the report said.

The second avalanche descended from Mont Pourri, Savoie's third highest peak, near the Bourg-Saint-Maurice commune at about 2:00 p.m. local time (noon GMT). Rescuers who arrived at the scene reportedly found the bodies of three people.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Snow Twitter France Died Media From P

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.