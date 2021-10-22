UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed In Bangladesh Rohingya Refugee Camp Attack

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:44 PM

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp attack

Gunmen killed at least seven people and left others wounded in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said

Balukhali, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Gunmen killed at least seven people and left others wounded in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said.

The attackers shot some victims and stabbed others with knives, a regional police chief said.

The killings come as tensions mount in the camps that house more than 900,000 refugees from Myanmar, after a Rohingya community leader was shot dead outside his office three weeks ago.

Four people were killed instantly in Friday's attack and three others died at a hospital in the Balukhali camp. Police did not say how many people were wounded.

"We arrested one attacker immediately after the incident," Shihab Kaisar Khan, regional chief for an armed police battalion, told reporters.

The man was found with a gun, six rounds of ammunition and a knife, he added.

Many Rohingya activists have gone into hiding since the killing of rights advocate Mohib Ullah by unknown assailants.

Some activists have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) for the killing. ARSA is the militant group behind attacks on Myanmar security forces in 2017 that set off a military clampdown and a mass exodus into Bangladesh of 740,000 Rohingya.

The armed outfit has denied the allegations.

Activists say there is a mounting "climate of fear" in the camps. Police said security had been tightened as they investigate the causes of the latest shooting.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Police Bangladesh Died Man Myanmar Border 2017 From Refugee

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype arou ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype around clash between Pakistan and ..

13 minutes ago
 Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

1 minute ago
 European stocks rebound at open 22nd Oct, 2021

European stocks rebound at open 22nd Oct, 2021

1 minute ago
 90 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in IIOJK

90 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Renault forecasts production fall on shortages

Renault forecasts production fall on shortages

2 minutes ago
 Severe Gales Leave Almost 20,000 Estonian Househol ..

Severe Gales Leave Almost 20,000 Estonian Households Without Electricity

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.