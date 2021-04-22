Seven killed in boat capsizing in northern Mongolia

(@FahadShabbir)

A boat capsized in a river in the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul, killing seven people, including two children, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A boat capsized in a river in the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul, killing seven people, including two children, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Thursday.

The accident happened in the Selenge River in the province's Tosontsengel soum territory on Wednesday evening, the emergency agency said in a statement.

The Selenge River is more than 1,000 km long and is formed from the convergence of the Ider and Delger rivers. The river flows from Mongolia into east-central Russia, acting as the main tributary of Lake Baikal.