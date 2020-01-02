UrduPoint.com
Seven Killed In Bus Crash In Northern India - Police

Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:08 PM

Seven people were killed and no less than 20 got injured on Thursday when a bus fell into a gorge in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Seven people were killed and no less than 20 got injured on Thursday when a bus fell into a gorge in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the local police.

The accident took place in the Rajouri district when a bus going from the Surankote area to the city of Jammu went off the road and dived into a ravine.

"Over seven passengers are dead and 20 to 25 persons are injured in the mishap at Lamberi near Siot in Rajouri district," an officer at the Rajouri police said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The police say that the accident was most likely caused by the driver's negligence.

