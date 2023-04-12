Seven Killed in Cross-Border Shootout Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) At least seven troops were killed Tuesday in a cross-border shootout between Armenia and Azerbaijan that took place near the mountain road that links Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The two South Caucasus nations accused each other of shooting first. The heavy gun battle began at roughly 4 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) and lasted for several hours.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azeri troops opened fire on its servicemen while they were carrying out "engineering works," shooting in the direction of the Armenian border village of Tegh and forcing Armenian troops to return fire.

"As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side has 4 killed in action and 6 wounded. The Azerbaijani side has many killed and wounded. As of 8:30 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable," the ministry said on social media.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry accused Armenian forces of an armed provocation that left three of its soldiers dead. It said Armenian troops fired large-caliber artillery rounds at army units stationed at the Lachin pass.

"Azerbaijan army's servicemen Zalov Vidadi Nizami, Hasanov Elshad Gabil and Taghiyev Sabuhi Gunduz became Shehids (Martyrs) during the suppression of the Armenian provocation," the statement read, adding Azeri forces "completely control the operational situation."

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorny-Karabakh, a disputed mountainous region wedged in between the two nations where both have a military presence. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of illegally blocking the vital Lachin corridor to cut humanitarian access to the ethnic Armenian-majority Karabakh.