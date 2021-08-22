UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed In Crowd Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Seven Killed in Crowd Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The chaos near Kabul airport resulted in seven deaths on Sunday, as Afghans try to flee the Taliban-controlled (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) country, Sky news reported, citing the UK Defense Ministry.

"Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," the ministry said, as cited by the broadcaster.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. The change of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to flee the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport.

