Open Menu

Seven Killed In Hotel Fire In Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Seven killed in hotel fire in Korea

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) At least seven people died in a fire at a Korean hotel overnight on Thursday. The fire broke out in Bucheon, a suburb west of the capital Seoul, the Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.

At least 12 people were injured, three of them serious, Yonhap reported. Some people died after jumping out the windows of the building, the news agency said. The fire broke out on the eighth floor of the nine-story building, and around 160 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Hotel Died Seoul

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

5 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

5 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

5 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

5 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

5 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

5 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

5 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

5 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

6 hours ago

More Stories From World