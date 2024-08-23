Seven killed in hotel fire in Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) At least seven people died in a fire at a Korean hotel overnight on Thursday. The fire broke out in Bucheon, a suburb west of the capital Seoul, the Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.

At least 12 people were injured, three of them serious, Yonhap reported. Some people died after jumping out the windows of the building, the news agency said. The fire broke out on the eighth floor of the nine-story building, and around 160 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze.