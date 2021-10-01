UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed In Indonesia Landslide

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:31 PM

Seven killed in Indonesia landslide

Seven people were killed in a landslide triggered by torrential storms on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, authorities said, as they warned continuing rainfall could cause further ground movement on Friday

Padang, Indonesia, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Seven people were killed in a landslide triggered by torrential storms on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, authorities said, as they warned continuing rainfall could cause further ground movement on Friday.

A day after the landslide hit two adjacent houses in Padang Pariaman district on Wednesday, seven bodies were pulled out of the mud, while another person was rescued alive with broken bones.

"All victims have been found after we were able to use heavy equipment yesterday afternoon," local disaster mitigation agency official Rumainur, who like many Indonesians only has one name, told AFP Friday.

Authorities warned residents to stay vigilant because heavy rains in the area will continue until Saturday.

"Please beware of the danger of ground movement triggered by the rainfall," spokesman for National Disaster Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said in a Friday statement.

More than 300 houses and 80 hectares of rice field in Padang Pariaman have been inundated.

Strong winds also damaged houses, kiosks and vehicles, and knocked down trees.

One person died and four others were injured when one fell on them as they were visiting a graveyard on Wednesday.

Local authorities have announced a state of emergency for 14 days and opened public kitchens.

In the West Sumatran provincial capital Padang, more than 400 people have been evacuated after heavy rain caused flooding in the city.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across Indonesia during the rainy season, which started in September in Sumatra.

The disasters are often caused by deforestation and poor mitigation planning, according to environmentalists.

In April this year more than 200 people were killed in a cluster of far-eastern islands in Indonesia and neighbouring Timor Leste as Tropical Cyclone Seroja turned small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.

Related Topics

Injured Poor Vehicles Died Padang Indonesia April September All Rains

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in September

Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in September

6 seconds ago
 FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi shares with Danish counte ..

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi shares with Danish counterpart dossier on Indian war cr ..

8 seconds ago
 MoHR holds an awareness raising & sensitization wo ..

MoHR holds an awareness raising & sensitization workshop on laws related to huma ..

9 seconds ago
 Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry ..

Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry with Pakistan. Ambassador Andr ..

12 seconds ago
 Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

5 minutes ago
 Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.