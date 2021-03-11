Seven killed in Myanmar as junta accuses Suu Kyi of taking illegal payments

Seven protesters were shot dead in Myanmar Thursday as the junta reacted to international condemnation of its crackdown by claiming ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi had accepted hefty illegal payments

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Seven protesters were shot dead in Myanmar Thursday as the junta reacted to international condemnation of its crackdown by claiming ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi had accepted hefty illegal payments.

Diplomatic pressure has been building since the generals seized power on February 1, triggering daily protests around the country that they have struggled to quell.

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the junta's increasingly violent crackdown, which has seen more than 60 killed and 2,000 arrested, with even China -- a traditional Myanmar ally -- calling for "de-escalation" and dialogue.

Thursday saw more hardline action against demonstrators, with six killed in central Myanmar's Myaing township.

"Six men were shot dead while eight people were wounded -- with one man in a critical condition," a rescue worker told AFP.

A witness told AFP five of them were shot in the head.