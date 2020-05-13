Seven killed in new DR Congo 'militia' attack

Seven civilians have been killed in northeast DR Congo and 13 soldiers wounded in violence attributed to a notorious regional militia, sources said

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Seven civilians have been killed in northeast DR Congo and 13 soldiers wounded in violence attributed to a notorious regional militia, sources said.

Armed men from a group called CODECO attacked Djugu territory in Ituri province overnight Monday, killing seven civilians and leaving around 10 injured, territorial administrator Adel Alingi said late Tuesday.

Thirteen troops were injured in fighting with CODECO on Sunday, according to the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO which airlifted the wounded out for treatment.

CODECO -- whose official name is Cooperative for the Development of Congo -- is an armed political-religious sect drawn from the Lendu ethnic group.

Conflict between the Lendu, who comprise mainly farmers, and the Hema, a herding and trading community, has a long history in the gold- and oil-rich province.