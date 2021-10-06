UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed In New Rebel Attack In C.Africa: Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: official

Seven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are battling armed groups, the region's senior official said on Wednesday

Bangui, Central African Republic, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Seven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (car), where government forces are battling armed groups, the region's senior official said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday on a road near Bambari, the CAR's fourth-biggest city, inflicting a "provisional toll of seven dead and six wounded," said Victor Bissekoin, prefect of Ouaka, while aid workers said at least 15 had died.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Road Car Died Bambari Central African Republic Government

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Mini ..

Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Ministry

1 minute ago
 President approves Decree establishing Federal Aut ..

President approves Decree establishing Federal Authority for Identity, Citizensh ..

12 minutes ago
 NCOC develops comprehensive programme to trace non ..

NCOC develops comprehensive programme to trace non-vaccinated individuals

1 minute ago
 1-year-old girl electrocuted

1-year-old girl electrocuted

4 minutes ago
 German industrial orders slump in August

German industrial orders slump in August

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.