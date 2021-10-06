Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: official

Seven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are battling armed groups, the region's senior official said on Wednesday

The attack occurred on Tuesday on a road near Bambari, the CAR's fourth-biggest city, inflicting a "provisional toll of seven dead and six wounded," said Victor Bissekoin, prefect of Ouaka, while aid workers said at least 15 had died.