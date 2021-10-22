UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed In Rohingya Refugee Camp Attack: Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:31 AM

Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack: police

Attackers killed at least seven people in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said

Balukhali, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Attackers killed at least seven people in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said.

The attackers shot dead some victims and stabbed others with knives, a regional police chief told AFP. The killings came amid mounting tensions after a Rohingya community leader was shot dead outside his office in the camps three weeks ago.

Related Topics

Dead Police Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrit ..

Pakistan Army ready to defend territorial integrity: COAS

1 minute ago
 Tokyo shares gain as Evergrande makes interest pay ..

Tokyo shares gain as Evergrande makes interest payment

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Parliament to Declare ..

Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Parliament to Declare State of Emergency Due to Gas ..

2 minutes ago
 AUKUS Formation to Trigger Response of Regional Co ..

AUKUS Formation to Trigger Response of Regional Countries - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.