Seven killed in Rohingya refugee camp attack: police

Balukhali, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Attackers killed at least seven people in an assault Friday on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said.

The attackers shot dead some victims and stabbed others with knives, a regional police chief told AFP. The killings came amid mounting tensions after a Rohingya community leader was shot dead outside his office in the camps three weeks ago.