Seven Killed In Van Rollover Accident In S. Korea, Most Of Victims Are Chinese - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Seven Killed in Van Rollover Accident in S. Korea, Most of Victims Are Chinese - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Seven people were killed and another five sustained injuries after a van carrying 12 construction workers, most of whom were Chinese nationals, overturned on a motorway in central South Korea on Monday, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the accident happened some 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Seoul at 8:20 a.m.

(23:20 GMT on Sunday), when the vehicle was speeding to overtake another car just before an off-ramp.

As a result, the Starex van collided with a roadside signpost and turned upside down. Six of the seven dead passengers and four of those injured are reportedly Chinese citizens. Two of those injured are in serious condition.

Most of the passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to police. The accident is being investigated.

More Stories From World

