Seven Killed, Two Injured in Shootings at Massage Parlors in US State of Georgia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Seven people were killed and two others injured in massage parlor shootings in the US state of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) daily reported.

A series of shootings occurred Tuesday in massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Three people were killed and two others injured in the first incident in Cherokee County near Acworth, according to officials.

Four more people were killed less than an hour later at two other massage parlors on Piedmont Road.