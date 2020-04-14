UrduPoint.com
Seven Medics On Los Angeles Hospital Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:52 PM

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test positive for coronavirus

Seven medical crew members of a giant hospital ship sent to Los Angeles to help the city tackle its coronavirus outbreak have contracted the disease, the US Navy said Tuesday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Seven medical crew members of a giant hospital ship sent to Los Angeles to help the city tackle its coronavirus outbreak have contracted the disease, the US Navy said Tuesday.

The USNS Mercy has 1,000 beds on board and is treating only non-coronavirus patients, in a bid to ease the strain on onshore emergency rooms.

Two of the seven medics who tested positive had "minimal contact" with patients before they were diagnosed, US 3rd Fleet spokeswoman Rochelle Rieger told AFP.

"We removed them from the ship and they're currently individually isolated off the ship," she said.

There was no indication of infection among patients, and the pair had worn full protective equipment including masks, gloves and gowns during their contact with patients.

Around 120 additional medics who had close contact with the infected crew members "are now in self-quarantine also off the ship, just as an extra precaution," Rieger added.

The 894-foot (272-meter) Mercy, a converted oil tanker currently docked in the Port of Los Angeles, has 15 patient wards and blood bank capacity of 5,000 units.

It currently has only 20 patients on board.

