Seven Members of Single Family Killed by Unidentified Militants in Northern Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) At least seven members of one family, including a woman and children, were killed by unidentified militants in Doshi district of Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan, Doshi district chief Sahib Dad Ghafouri told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The militants entered the house in Zariya village in the Doshi district last night and opened fire on all family members," Ghafouri said.

He added that five children, as well as the wife and the husband, were killed in the incident. Two people were injured in the attack.

Ghafouri said that the killers had escaped, and the authorities started an investigation into the incident.

Local authorities also said that the two injured people were in critical condition.