Seven Men Sentenced To Death For Their Role In 2016 Bangladesh Cafe Attack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:25 PM

Seven Men Sentenced to Death for Their Role in 2016 Bangladesh Cafe Attack - Reports

Seven people were sentenced to death on Wednesday for their role in a 2016 cafe attack in Dhaka that claimed the lives of over 20 people, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Seven people were sentenced to death on Wednesday for their role in a 2016 cafe attack in Dhaka that claimed the lives of over 20 people, media reported.

In July 2016, Bangladesh experienced the deadliest terrorist attack in the country's history when militants attacked the Holey Artisan bakery. The tragedy claimed the lives of 22 civilians, including 17 foreigners.

According to the United news of Bangladesh, seven convicts will receive the death penalty. Additionally, one of the alleged terrorists was acquitted as charges against him were not proven.

Judge Mohammad Mujibur Rahman of the Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal delivered the final verdict to the accused militants.

Thirteen other militants, who were behind the 2016 cafe attack, were killed during previous raids.

