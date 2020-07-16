UrduPoint.com
Seven Militants Killed, Nine Injured In Southeastern Afghanistan - Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Seven Militants Killed, Nine Injured in Southeastern Afghanistan - Armed Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Seven insurgents have been killed and another nine injured in a night attack on security checkpoints in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Khost, the 203th "Thunder" Corps of the Afghan National Army told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Last night, insurgents attacked the security checkpoints in Dwa Manda and Sabari districts of Khost's Musa Khel district, and clash took place and seven insurgents [were] killed and nine others [were] injured," corps spokesman Aimal Momand said.

He added that the security forces had seized the weapons and ammunition from the militants.

