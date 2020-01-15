Seven Military Personnel Injured, 1 Dead in Gunfight in Sudan - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Seven people were injured and one died in a gunfight between the Sudanese armed forces and former members of the special services, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, shots could be heard in two districts of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

Local media suggested that rebel members of the special services could be hiding in residential areas.

Some members of the General Intelligence Agency reportedly fired their guns into the air earlier in the day in protest against reorganization of the agency and the size of retirement bonuses.

The authorities said later in the day that the conflict was resolved and the armed forces were in control. However, some streets of Khartoum remained cordoned off. The international airport was temporarily closed.