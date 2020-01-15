UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Military Personnel Injured, 1 Dead In Gunfight In Sudan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Seven Military Personnel Injured, 1 Dead in Gunfight in Sudan - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Seven people were injured and one died in a gunfight between the Sudanese armed forces and former members of the special services, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, shots could be heard in two districts of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

Local media suggested that rebel members of the special services could be hiding in residential areas.

Some members of the General Intelligence Agency reportedly fired their guns into the air earlier in the day in protest against reorganization of the agency and the size of retirement bonuses.

The authorities said later in the day that the conflict was resolved and the armed forces were in control. However, some streets of Khartoum remained cordoned off. The international airport was temporarily closed.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Died Khartoum Media Airport

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

2 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.