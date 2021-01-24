UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Miners Rescued 2 Weeks After Explosion In Chinese Gold Mine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Seven Miners Rescued 2 Weeks After Explosion in Chinese Gold Mine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Seven miners have been rescued after 14 days of being trapped in a gold mine after an explosion in China's Shandong province, state media reported Sunday.

According to CGTN, one miner, who was previously unaccounted for, was found in isolation from the rest, He was rushed to hospital in "extremely weak" condition.

Another six were rescued from a depth of nearly 2,000 feet and were also sent to hospital care, the broadcaster reported. They had previously been contacted and have received supplements but a large amount of debris continues to hamper rescue efforts. Another four miners remain in the same section of the mine.

The rest of the miners are at a deeper section of the mine, which officials say may take another two weeks to reach.

Related Topics

China Same May Sunday Gold Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 24, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

13 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

11 hours ago

Four young men commit suicide

11 hours ago

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.