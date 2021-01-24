Seven Miners Rescued 2 Weeks After Explosion in Chinese Gold Mine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Seven miners have been rescued after 14 days of being trapped in a gold mine after an explosion in China's Shandong province, state media reported Sunday.

According to CGTN, one miner, who was previously unaccounted for, was found in isolation from the rest, He was rushed to hospital in "extremely weak" condition.

Another six were rescued from a depth of nearly 2,000 feet and were also sent to hospital care, the broadcaster reported. They had previously been contacted and have received supplements but a large amount of debris continues to hamper rescue efforts. Another four miners remain in the same section of the mine.

The rest of the miners are at a deeper section of the mine, which officials say may take another two weeks to reach.