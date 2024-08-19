Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Fifteen people were plucked from the sea and seven others were missing on Monday after their 56-metre yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, officials said.

"This morning around 5:00 am (0300 GMT), following a violent storm, a 56-metre yacht called Bayesian, flying the British flag, sand near Porticello," the Italian coast guard said in a statement.

Four Britons, two Americans and one Canadian were missing, it said.

The boat had 22 people aboard, including 10 crew members. Eight of those rescued were hospitalised.

Rescuers backed by helicopter were scouring the waters near where the yacht rested on the seafloor after going down, some 50 metres below the surface.

Italian media earlier reported that a waterspout, which roughly resembles a mini-tornado over a body of water, hit the vessel.

A waterspout is a column that descends from a cloud to form a rotating mixture of wind and water over a body of water, according to National Geographic.

The most powerful and destructive type of waterspout is tornadic, which start as true tornadoes, often during severe thunderstorms, according to National Geographic.