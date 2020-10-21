UrduPoint.com
Seven More Suspects For Case Of French Teacher's Murder To Appear Before Judge - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Seven more people will stand trial over their possible complicity in a deadly attack on French teacher last week, as a part of an ongoing probe opened at a national level, the Franceinfo broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a judicial source.

According to the media outlet's source, five adults and two minors were brought overnight to appear before a counter-terrorism judge. Nine other people detained in the framework of the investigation were released on Tuesday evening, the radio station said.

Last week, French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin in the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons of Islamic prophet Mohammad to his students, outraging some Muslim parents.

The attacker was subsequently shot dead by police, and an inquiry into the matter has since been opened.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the teacher's killing as a "terrorist attack" and unveiled a strategy  to fight against the Islamist threat, ordering increase in security in schools across France starting November and dissolving associations advocating radical islam.

