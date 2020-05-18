UrduPoint.com
Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported In China In Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported in China in Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) China registered seven new coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, while 11 COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

Out of the seven new cases, four are imported. According to the commission, China has registered a total of 1,704 imported coronavirus cases.

China registered 18 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 16 of them are of internal transmission.

On Sunday, China reported five new cases of COVID-19, two of them are imported, and 12 new asymptomatic cases.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 82,954, the death toll is 4,633 - the same as a week ago. The total number of recovered individuals stands at 78,227.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,055, with four patients having died and 1,024 more having been discharged from hospitals. Forty-five people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 44 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 440, with seven of them dead and 395 others recovered.

The current coronavirus pandemic started in China in December of last year, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 314,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

