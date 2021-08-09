UrduPoint.com

Seven Of Starliner Spacecraft's 13 Jammed Propulsion Valves Working Again - Boeing

Seven of the Starliner Spacecraft's 13 propulsion valves that jammed last week during a pre-launch check are now working properly again, the prime contractor Boeing announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Seven of the Starliner Spacecraft's 13 propulsion valves that jammed last week during a pre-launch check are now working properly again, the prime contractor Boeing announced on Monday.

Boeing last week saw two launch dates scrapped over last-minute issues involving the propulsion system in its Starliner spacecraft, set to deliver its second experimental unmanned cargo delivery to the International Space Station.

"This weekend, Boeing restored functionality on more of the 13 CST-100 Starliner propulsion system valves that did not open as designed during pre-launch system checks last week," the company said in a press release.

Boeing has completed physical inspections and chemical sampling on the exterior of a number of the affected valves, which indicated no signs of damage or external corrosion.

Test teams are now applying mechanical, electrical and thermal techniques to prompt the valves open, the company stated.

"Seven of the 13 valves are now operating as designed, with inspection and remediation of the remaining affected valves to be performed in the days ahead. Boeing is working on a systematic plan to open the affected valves, demonstrate repeatable system performance, and verify the root cause of the issue," it said.

Boeing is also assessing multiple launch opportunities for Starliner to finally carry out its repeatedly delayed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission in August and will work with NASA and United Launch Alliance to confirm those dates when the spacecraft is ready, the company said.

