Seven Officers Injured Dispersing Unauthorized Party in London - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Seven UK police officers were injured while dispersing an unauthorized get-together in west London overnight, the Metropolitan Police said Saturday.

"Officers have tonight responded to reports of an unlicensed music event in #HammersmithandFulham. Specially trained public order offences attended after police were met with hostility from attendees. Seven officers have sustained injuries," the Met wrote on its website.

The partygoers put up resistance by throwing bricks and other projectiles at the law enforcement officers.

They were eventually dispersed in the early hours of Sunday with no arrests yet made, the Met explained.

"The violence shown towards officers this evening was totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form... Our robust police response demonstrated that we will police incidents like these firmly and stop those intent on causing harm or disruption to our communities, " Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor was quoted as saying.

Taylor added that such events pose a risk to public health.