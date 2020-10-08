UrduPoint.com
Seven Other People Self-Isolating After UN Refugees Chief Contracts COVID-19 - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:33 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) A total of seven individuals who have been in close proximity to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi are now self-isolating following his positive test result for COVID-19, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Grandi said via Twitter he had contracted COVID-19 and has been working remotely. The high commissioner said he had mild symptoms and hoped to recover soon.

"In total, seven other people who were in close contact with the high commissioner on Monday are now self-isolating for 14 days, watching for any symptoms," Dujarric said.

"So far, as of yesterday, no one had developed any symptoms."

Dujarric said that after testing positive for the virus, Grandi has been following all medical procedures and local guidelines implemented in Switzerland, where he is based.

Over the last two weeks, Grandi has traveled to Geneva, Brussels, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, according to Dujarric.

The spokesman added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wished Grandi well in his recovery.

