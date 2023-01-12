Seven Palestinians injured as Israeli army raids Nablus

Seven Palestinians were injured on Thursday by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Health Ministry

NABLUS, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Seven Palestinians were injured on Thursday by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said its medics treated seven people injured by fire from Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, the official Palestine TV said that the Israeli army detained four Palestinians during its military operation in the old town of Nablus.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli forces pushed into Nablus from several entrances amid gunfire, witnesses said.