Seven Parties Poised To Enter Greek Parliament - Exit Polls

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Seven Parties Poised to Enter Greek Parliament - Exit Polls

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Seven parties look set to enter the Greek parliament after this Sunday's election, with conservative New Democracy likely to win an outright majority, results of three exit polls show.

The center-right party of ex-banker Kyriakos Mitsotakis is projected to win 39-40 percent of the vote and gain 158-160 seats in the 300-seat parliament if all seven clear the 3-percent threshold.

Ruling Syriza of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trailing behind with an estimated 27 percent. The socialist Kinal party is third on 7 percent, while the Communists are on 5.9 percent.

Ultra-nationalist New Dawn is expected to get 3.4 percent. DiEM25 of ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is on 3.1 percent, with traditionalist Greek Solution tittering on the brink with 3 percent. If it slips, New Democracy will have an even stronger presence in parliament.

