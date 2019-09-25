UrduPoint.com
Seven People Dead, 14 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Philippines - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Seven people died, 14 more were rescued after a vessel carrying a dragon boat team capsized in waters off central Philippines' Boracay Island on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

"Investigation revealed that the said dragon boat team was having their practice when sudden strong waves hit them which caused [their boat] to capsize," spokesman for the Philippine Coast Guard Armand Balilo said, as quoted by the Rappler media portal.

Half of the survivors were women, including one from Russian and one from China, according to the news outlet.

