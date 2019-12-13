Seven People Dead, 62 Injured as Buses Collide on Highway in Kenya - Reports

Seven people were killed and 62 others were injured as a result of two buses colliding on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway not far from the Kenyan capital, media reported, citing local police on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Seven people were killed and 62 others were injured as a result of two buses colliding on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway not far from the Kenyan capital, media reported, citing local police on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Kiongwani area on the highway close to Nairobi, the Kenyan Citizen tv broadcaster said, citing the police.

The buses belong to the Modern Coast company, which has released a statement saying that an investigation into the accident has begun and the company's representatives were ready to assist the authorities.

According to the local Capital FM radio station, the National Transport And Safety Authority of Kenya revoked the Modern Coast's license for work.

As many as 3,000 Kenyans die each year in traffic accidents, according to estimates by the police.